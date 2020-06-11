The COVID-19 Seasonal Behavior Is Still Unknown, WHO Recalls

As the case of Brazil shows, hot weather is not enough to slow down the pandemic's spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday said that scientists still do not know if the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus acts differently according to the seasons, which represents another reason to avoid comparing COVID-19 with the common flu.

“We cannot rely on an expectation that the season or the temperature will be the answer,” the WHO Health Emergencies Program Director Mike Ryan said regarding expectations that summer in the northern hemisphere will decrease the speed of the pandemic's spread.

"We do not know how the virus will act in the future," he insisted, taking as a reference the concern that has arisen in South America, where winter raises fears of increased virulence from the pandemic.

In both hemispheres, however, people mistakenly compare the new pathogen to seasonal diseases such as the common flu or the hey fever.

"We know that we are entering the flu season cycle in the southern hemisphere, but we do not know how the coronavirus will behave," Ryan insisted.

Even in the southern hemisphere, the common flu does not behave in the same way because the flu season is more clearly associated with winter cold in countries such as Australia, Chile, Argentina, or South Africa.

Meanwhile, in countries located in the equatorial region, the behavior of influenza is not predictable because it tends to persist throughout the year.

"While warmer weather typically ends the annual flu season in temperate zones, climate alone has not stopped the COVID-19 pandemic from sweeping any part of the globe. In fact, outbreaks in hot and sunny Brazil and Egypt are growing," Reuters recalled.