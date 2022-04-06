The Bucha Images Are a Staging, Russian Foreign Minister Holds

"A question araises: What purpose does this blatantly untrughtful provocation serve? We are led to believe it is to find a pretext to torpedo the ongoing negotiations," Sergey Lavrov said

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov denounced that the images of civilian bodies lying on the streets of Bucha city are a staging created for the Western media.

“Ukraine cannot now blame Russian troops for indiscriminately killing civilians in Bucha,” Lavrov said, questioning why local authorities did not mention the alleged massacre when they confirmed Russian troops abandoned the city on March 30.

He suggested that the images may have been manipulated since the bodies showed in them do not present any characteristic postmortem stains or changes in muscle’s physical properties.

"A question araises: What purpose does this blatantly untrughtful provocation serve? We are led to believe it is to find a pretext to torpedo the ongoing negotiations," Lavrov said, as reported by News 18.

���� United Kingdom imposes sanctions against #Russia



�� 8 more Russians fell under personal sanctions, including Mikhelson, Dyukov and Kantor



��Complete freeze of assets of Sberbank and Moscow Credit Bank



��Prohibition of imports of Russian goods made of iron and steel pic.twitter.com/AtqwHwropz — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 6, 2022

“It is necessary to develop an impartial and independent investigation on this issue,” Russia’s representative to the United Nations Vasili Nebenzia stated, adding that Moscow will soon present more evidence showing that its soldiers have nothing to do with this provocation. Ukraine and the European Union announced that they will create a “special mechanism of justice” to look into the incident and expressed readiness to send experts to Bucha city. So far, however, there have been no reports of an UN-led international investigation. “The UN can form various commissions of investigations, but this decision will require an international community consensus, which is hardly possible amid the current diplomatic and economic sanctions against Russia,” former UN Vice Secretary Sergey Ordzhonikidze said.