    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Paraguay

The Best To Do Is to Quit- Paraguayan President to Vice-Pres

  • Paraguayan President said that if he would be in the same situation that Velasquez he would have also resigned. Aug. 22, 2022,

    Paraguayan President said that if he would be in the same situation that Velasquez he would have also resigned. Aug. 22, 2022, | Photo: Twitter/@NOTICIAELEJIDO

Published 22 August 2022 (34 minutes ago)
Opinion

Paraguayan President said that Velázquez made a mistake by backing down from his initial decision.

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, considers it 'correct' that his vice-president resigns, after being accused of corruption by the United States.

RELATED:

Paraguay’s Vice-Pres Resigns After Corruption Charge by US

However, the president said that he respects Hugo Velázquez's decision to remain in the position, as soon as Washington pointed him out on August 12 of having participated "in important acts of corruption."

Amongst the accusations was included the offering bribes and interfering in public processes, for which it vetoed his entry to the United States.

"If I had been in his [Velazquez's] situation, I would have resigned. I think the right thing to do is to resign, but I respect his decision," Abdo Benítez said on Monday.

Hugo Velázquez, vice president, stated that he will not resign until he has proof of an investigation into the US accusation.
The lawyer. Mauro Barreto spoke at Made in Paraguay
of the illegal and corrupt operations carried out by Velázquez.

The President also said that Velázquez made a mistake by backing down from his initial decision to step down as vice-president to protect his image and that of the country.

Tags

Paraguay Corruption

People

Mario Abdo Benítez Hugo Velázquez

HispanTV
by teleSUR/gfl
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.