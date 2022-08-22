The Best To Do Is to Quit- Paraguayan President to Vice-Pres

The president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, considers it 'correct' that his vice-president resigns, after being accused of corruption by the United States.
RELATED:
Paraguay’s Vice-Pres Resigns After Corruption Charge by US
However, the president said that he respects Hugo Velázquez's decision to remain in the position, as soon as Washington pointed him out on August 12 of having participated "in important acts of corruption."
Amongst the accusations was included the offering bribes and interfering in public processes, for which it vetoed his entry to the United States.
"If I had been in his [Velazquez's] situation, I would have resigned. I think the right thing to do is to resign, but I respect his decision," Abdo Benítez said on Monday.
Hugo Velázquez, vice president, stated that he will not resign until he has proof of an investigation into the US accusation.
The lawyer. Mauro Barreto spoke at Made in Paraguay
of the illegal and corrupt operations carried out by Velázquez.
The President also said that Velázquez made a mistake by backing down from his initial decision to step down as vice-president to protect his image and that of the country.