The Belem Summit to Be a Landmark in the Amazon History: Lula

On Tuesday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva affirmed that the Amazon Summit inaugurated in the city of Belem will become a milestone in the history of environmental governance.

"I am convinced that the history of the Amazon will be judged with reference to this meeting. There will be a before and after," Lula said during the meeting of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OTCA), an organization that comprises Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana, Ecuador, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela.

"The Amazon is not a treasure to be plundered" where resources can be exploited for the benefit of a few, the Brazilian president said and predicted that the Amazon will become a "passport" for South American countries to establish a new way of relationship with the world.

Lula proposed to the ACTO countries to work in order to achieve three major objectives: promote a new vision of sustainable and inclusive regional development, combine environmental protection with the generation of decent jobs, and defend the rights of those who live in the Amazon.

The Amazon rainforest is one of the world's most important carbon sinks and absorbs massive amounts of carbon dioxide released by burning fossil fuels. Yet it remains under threat — around 17% of the forest has already been destroyed. https://t.co/NokGCrNfAa — DW News (@dwnews) August 8, 2023

“We will need to reconcile environmental protection with social inclusion, the promotion of science and technological innovation, the revitalization of the local economies, the fight against international crime, and the appreciation of Indigenous peoples and traditional communities and their ancestral knowledge.”

The Brazilian president also proposed strengthening ACTO because this organization represents a legacy built over almost half a century and is the only cooperation block in the world that was born with a socio-environmental mission.

“Ultimately, we will strengthen the place of tropical forest countries on the global agenda on issues ranging from fighting climate change to reforming the international financial system," Lula said.

"Our intention to work for these great objectives is reflected in the fact that we are all here together," he added, highlighting the presence of representatives from national governments, subnational governments, parliaments, social organizations, and academies.