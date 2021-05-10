The Bahamas and the US Sign Airspace Agreement

Over the next decade, the Bahamas is set to collect over US$300 million thanks to an agreement with the U.S.

Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D'Aguilar stated that his country will be able to collect up to USD350 million from aircraft flying over the Bahamas over the next ten years thanks to a new navigation services agreement signed with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The monitoring will be free for Nassau with authorities paying a US$80,000 fee yearly to acquire airline data from planes passing through the Bahamas airspace.

"The Bahamas will assume, for the very first time, the management of its sovereign airspace. Aircraft landing in departing out of the sovereign airspace of The Bahamas, aircraft flying solely within the sovereign airspace of The Bahamas and aircraft flying over the sovereign airspace of The Bahamas will start, for the very first time, to pay fees to an entity solely owned and operated by the government of The Bahamas.”

However, before the agreement was signed D'Aguilar said that his country received no money from that particular arrangement.

Before the signing of the agreement, the U.S. provided air navigation services for about 75 percent of the Bahamas’ sovereign airspace, while Cuba controlled the remainder. Over-flight fees were therefore paid directly to the FAA and Cuba.

The Minister said that this new data will help the newly formed Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority (BANSA) collect overflight fees due to the country.

“All airspace users that land and take off from Bahamian airports and fly within Bahamian airspace will now pay a fee of US$1 per arriving and departing passenger, plus a flat fee of US$10 up to US$61 for each flight, depending on the maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of the aircraft,” D'Aguilar said.







