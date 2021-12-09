The Ayacucho Battle Achieved the Independence of Peru in 1824

On Dec. 9, Latin Americans remember the 1824 Battle of Ayacucho, in which the Venezuelan Jose Antonio de Sucre commanded the United Liberation Army of Peru and defeated the Spanish Crown's troops. This heroic milestone consolidated the process towards the independence of five South American nations.

"197 years ago, the Battle of Ayacucho was fought in Quinoa Pampa in Peru. This feat forever broke the oppressive chains of the Spanish empire in South America. We, the children of Bolivar, will always defend the freedom of the peoples of the Great Homeland," Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez tweeted.

While Spanish troops outnumbered 9,300 soldiers in the Ayacucho battle, Sucre commanded 4,500 Colombians, 1,200 Peruvians, and about 100 Argentines. "The fate of South America depends on the efforts of this day," he stated when he crossed the front line of his army.

At the suggestion of Spanish general Juan Antonio Monet and with Sucre’s permission, about 100 officers from both sides who shared ties of friendship or kinship greeted each other chivalrously before the battle began.



The Spaniards were decisively defeated: 1,400 of their soldiers died, and 700 combatants were injured. Most combatants who survived were taken as prisoners. Meanwhile, the Patriots had 309 casualties and 660 combatants wounded.

Since the Spanish general Jose de Canterac decided to capitulate after the battle, the armed action marked the end of 15 years of war. The 14 Spanish generals who took part in the battle were allowed to return to their country. Most of the royalist garrisons stationed at the territory accepted capitulation, and the last soldiers who had refused to lay down their arms surrendered on Jan. 16, 1826.

"On this day, the Peruvian Army not only pays well-deserved homage to the patriotic troops but also recalls the pride of being its descendants," Peru's former Brigadier General Juan Urbano stated.

