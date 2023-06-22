The Amazon “Belongs to All Humanity,” Says Lula in Paris

The rich nations "must pay the historic debt they have with planet Earth."

On Thursday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended zero deforestation and called for the preservation and protection of the environment during a speech at the Power Our Planet festival in Paris.

On the occasion, Lula made reference to the largest rainforest in the world: "The Amazon is a sovereign territory of Brazil, but at the same time it belongs to all humanity. And, for that reason, we will do everything and make every effort to keep the rainforest standing," said the president.

Lula demanded that rich nations finance developing countries that hold forest reserves as a way of paying their "historical debt" to the planet for environmental damage.

In the last 200 years, since the beginning of the industrial revolution, it has been the rich nations that "have polluted the world" and not the African or Latin American peoples, said Lula. "Therefore they must pay the historical debt they have with the planet Earth."

No #PowerOurPlanet, em Paris. Artistas e lideranças do mundo todo reunidos para defender o futuro do nosso planeta.



��: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/M6PBiJ6KFw — Lula (@LulaOficial) June 22, 2023

At Power OurPlanet , in Paris. Artists and leaders from around the world gathered to defend the future of our planet.

During his speech, the Brazilian president raised his commitment "that until 2030 we will have zero deforestation in the Amazon." In this sense, Lula said that his government will make every effort to achieve it.

The leader of the Workers' Party (PT) was invited by the band Coldplay to participate in the Power Our Planet event at the Champ de Mars in the French capital, Paris. The event is being held within the framework of the Summit on the New Global Financial Pact.

At the end of his speech, Lula invited the audience to participate in the United Nations climate conference COP30, to be held in the Amazonian city of Belém in 2025. "You will all have the opportunity to get to know closely the Amazon ecosystem, the richness of biodiversity, and the richness of our rivers," Lula said.



