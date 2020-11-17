Thailand's Violent Protests Leave Over 40 Wounded

A new youth-led protest movement, which has called for deep constitutional reform to a system demonstrators say has entrenched the military's power, has emerged as the biggest challenge to Thailand’s establishment in years.

During a recent demonstration, at least 41 protesters were wounded, some with bullet wounds, while they were marching on the Thai parliament and clashed with police and royalist counter-protesters, in the worst violence since the movement emerged last July.

Police fired water cannon and teargas at protesters who cut through razor-wire barricades and removed concrete barriers outside parliament. The police denied that they had opened fire with live ammunition or rubber bullets and said they were investigating who might have used firearms.

Thousands of demonstrators converged on parliament to put pressure on lawmakers discussing changes to the constitution. The protesters also want to remove Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army ruler, and curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Prime Minister Prayuth took power as the head of a military junta in 2014 and remained in office after an election last year. He rejects opposition accusations that the election was unfair.

Fresh clashes in Bangkok as lawmakers debate possible changes to the constitution https://t.co/6Qe9NrVrPv — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 17, 2020

Bangkok’s Erawan Medical Centre said at least 41 people were hurt. It did not immediately give a full breakdown but said at least 12 were suffering from teargas, and five people had gunshot wounds. It did not say who might have used firearms.

“We tried to avoid clashes,” the Bangkok police deputy head, Piya Tavichai, told a news conference. He said police had tried to push back protesters from parliament and separate them and the yellow-shirted royalist counter-protesters.

Protesters advanced on police with makeshift shields, including inflatable pool ducks. After about six hours, police pulled back and abandoned their water trucks, which the protesters mounted and sprayed with graffiti.

“I hereby announce the escalation of the protests. We will not give in. There will be no compromise,” Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak told the crowd at the gates of parliament before protesters dispersed.

Another protest was set for central Bangkok on Wednesday.