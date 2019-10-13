US Police Officer Kills A Black Woman Insider Her Home

“If you don’t feel safe with the police department, then who do you feel safe with?” Jefferson’s neighbor, James Smith said.

Atatiana Koquice Jefferson, 28, a Black woman was shot dead in her own home in Fort Worth, Texas Saturday night by a white male police officer.

“A black female [...] succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene,” read a Fort Worth Police Department’s statement.

“The officer, a white male who has been with the department since April of 2018, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome [of] the critical police incident investigation,” the statement added.

The shooting of Jefferson was entirely captured by the officer’s body camera which the Fort Worth police released. In the footage, the policeman can be witnessed peering through one of the victim’s windows, using a flashlight.

Then, with his flashlight in one hand and a gun in the other, he is seen shouting “Put your hands up, show me your hands,” before he fires a shot through the window from outside the home, all in less than four seconds.

The police later found a gun within the home, however, the body camera footage does not show anyone holding or pointing an arm at the moment of the firing apart from the officer in question.

Fort Worth PD said the incident occurred after officers from its central division received a call from Jefferson’s neighbor, James Smith.

The city’s Star-Telegram spoke with Smith, who called the police because he had noticed that two doors in the house were ajar with the lights on.

Smith told Howland that he called the police nonemergency number just to ask for a wellness check on his neighbor.

“If I had never dialed the police department, she’d still be alive,” Smith told the Star-Telegram, confessing he felt “shaken” and that he blamed himself for what happened.

“It makes you not want to call the police department,” he added. “If you don’t feel safe with the police department, then who do you feel safe with?”

According to her Facebook page, Jefferson was born in Dallas and attended the Xavier University of Louisiana, studying biology.

The tragedy comes weeks after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of shooting her unarmed black neighbor Botham Jean, 26, in his apartment.