Texas Governor Abbott Signs Law Allowing Arrest of Migrants

This law is expected to face hard-fought legal challenges as immigration enforcement is seen as a federal responsibility.

On Monday, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that makes illegal immigration a state crime. Under the law, which is expected to take effect in March, state law enforcement officers will be authorized to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally.

Afterwards, the detained migrants could either agree to a Texas judge's order to leave the country or be prosecuted on misdemeanor charges carrying a punishment of up to six months in prison.

Repeat offenders could face more serious felony charges with a punishment of two to 20 years in jail. The legislation is aimed to stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas.

"The consequences of it are so extreme that the people being smuggled by the cartels, they will not want to be coming into the state of Texas... President Joe Biden's deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself," claimed Abbot, who has repeatedly slammed the White House for failing to address the continuous border crisis.

NEW - Mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally into the United States in Texas today. pic.twitter.com/QFnFsrEsRl — TruthHammer4EVA (@ruthHammer4EVA) December 19, 2023

However, the law is expected to face hard-fought legal challenges as immigration enforcement is seen as a federal responsibility. Democratic state lawmakers have argued it oversteps the federal government's powers.

The Texas legislation echoes an aborted Arizona law known as the "show me your papers" bill, which was mostly rejected in 2012 by the U.S. Supreme Court with a ruling asserting that the federal government sets immigration policy and laws.

On Monday, about 20 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging the U.S. Department of Justice to sue Texas to stop the law from taking effect.

"We urge you to assert your authority over federal immigration and foreign policy and pursue legal action, as appropriate, to stop this unconstitutional and dangerous legislation from going into effect," the letter read.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, chief of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said in a statement on Monday that the Texas measures "not only threaten the safety and dignity of asylum seekers, but also risk undermining the foundational principles of our legal system."

Anyone who can read charts can look at this one and see clearly that we have a problem. This did not happen because of “root causes” in countries where migrants are coming from…the “root causes” are entirely created by US policy. pic.twitter.com/59lJ988XP5 — Brian Wesbury (@wesbury) December 18, 2023

"Immigration is clearly a federal authority, and this legislation knowingly dances on the edge of constitutional cliffs at the expense of vulnerable children and families," she said.

Up to 30 former U.S. immigration judges signed a letter earlier this month condemning the measure as unconstitutional.

Neighboring Mexico has also been upset. Under the Texas law, migrants ordered to leave would be sent to ports of entry along the border with Mexico, even if they are not Mexican citizens.

"The Mexican government categorically rejects any measure that would allow local or state authorities to detain or deport Mexicans or other nationalities to Mexican soil," said the Mexican government in a statement.

In the fiscal year that ended in September, there were more than 2.4 million apprehensions across the U.S.-Mexico border, breaking the record of 2.3 million from the year before.