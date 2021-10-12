Texas Bans COVID-19 Vaccination Mandates

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," the Republican governor said.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccination mandates for employees or customers in all state entities, including private businesses.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," the Republican governor said.

No entity in Texas can enforce vaccination against anyone who objects "for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19," he said and called on the Texas legislature to pass a law with the same effect.

The move came after President Joe Biden last month announced a federal vaccine mandate requiring companies with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workforces are vaccinated or regularly tested.

Whether you qualify for an additional dose or booster shot, you can #TakeYourBestShot at any of our many free #COVID19 vaccination sites across #Houston. Learn the difference and find a nearby site by visiting https://t.co/56lmp1SQBo or calling 832-393-4220. #hounews pic.twitter.com/uioH4npEsj — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) October 11, 2021

"In yet another instance of federal government overreach, the Biden administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas' continued recovery from the COVID-19 disaster," Abbott said.

The governor issued executive orders over the summer banning local governments and school districts from requiring either masks or vaccines, and stipulated a 1,000-U.S.-dollar fine for those who failed to comply. School districts in San Antonio and Dallas, however, have challenged the order in court.

Currently, only 52 percent of Texans, including the governor, are fully vaccinated, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.