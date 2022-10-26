Terrorist Attack on Iranian Holy Shrine, 15 Killed

The terrorist attack targeted the holy mausoleum of Shah Cheraq in Shiraz, Iran.

According to the deputy governor of Fars province, Esmail Mohebipur, there were 15 dead and more than 40 injured.

The Iranian authority said the attack took place at 17:45 hours (local time), when a man pounced on the people with a gun,

The attacker who started shooting at people with a Kalashnikov rifle was arrested after being wounded.

Rescue and emergency medical services arrived at the scene of the attack to assist those affected.

Secretary-General @antonioguterres strongly condemns today's terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Islamic Republic of Iran, for which the so called Islamic State claimed responsibility. Full statement��https://t.co/WLzjlZ4xtP — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) October 27, 2022

The police chief of Fars province in southern Iran confirmed that there was just one perpetrator of the terrorist attack on the Shah-e-Charagh shrine, confirming "he was arrested after being wounded."