News > Iran

Terrorist Attack on Iranian Holy Shrine, 15 Killed

  • The terrorist attack left 15 dead and more than 40 injured. Oct. 26, 2022.

    The terrorist attack left 15 dead and more than 40 injured. Oct. 26, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@en_qva

Published 26 October 2022 (2 hours 3 minutes ago)
The terrorist attack targeted the holy mausoleum of Shah Cheraq in Shiraz, Iran.
 

According to the deputy governor of Fars province, Esmail Mohebipur, there were 15 dead and more than 40 injured.

The Iranian authority said the attack took place at 17:45 hours (local time), when a man pounced on the people with a gun,

The attacker who started shooting at people with a Kalashnikov rifle was arrested after being wounded.

Rescue and emergency medical services arrived at the scene of the attack to assist those affected. 

The police chief of Fars province in southern Iran confirmed that there was just one perpetrator of the terrorist attack on the Shah-e-Charagh shrine, confirming "he was arrested after being wounded."

Almayadeen
by teleSUR/gsd-MS
