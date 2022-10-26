Terrorist Attack on Iranian Holy Shrine, 15 Killed

The Iranian authority said the attack took place at 17:45 hours (local time), when a man pounced on the people with a gun,
The attacker who started shooting at people with a Kalashnikov rifle was arrested after being wounded.
Rescue and emergency medical services arrived at the scene of the attack to assist those affected.
Secretary-General @antonioguterres strongly condemns today's terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Islamic Republic of Iran, for which the so called Islamic State claimed responsibility. Full statement��https://t.co/WLzjlZ4xtP