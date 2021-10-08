Terrorist Attack on Afghan Mosque Leaves at Least 100 Dead

The suicide attack, claimed by DAESH, followed an explosion last Sunday near a mosque in Kabul.

An attack on a Shiite Islamic mosque in Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan on Friday night has so far left 100 people dead and 100 others wounded.

The attack occurred during Friday prayers at the Sayed-Abad mosque in the northern province; the number of victims is not yet definitive in the absence of official figures from the authorities.

Videos from the mosque after the attack show dozens of bodies covered in blood with severed limbs lying on the ground amid debris and the screams of people giving aid.

The Taliban, who control the country since the capture of Kabul on August 15, have confirmed the blast but have so far provided no official casualty figures.

The Islamic State terrorist group, also known as DAESH, claimed responsibility for Friday's attack, the second in less than a week after last Sunday's attack on another mosque, in this case in Kabul.

Saddened to hear of the terrorist attack on a Shia Mosque in KhanAbad, Kunduz #Afghanistan today during Friday prayers, with many causalities. Video shows covered bodies & damaged mosque.

May Allah bless their souls. This is a worrying turn of events in the country.



The Taliban have launched massive operations against the Islamic State in several provinces of Afghanistan, with the aim of eliminating what they consider to be the main threat to their government.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh denounced what he called a brutal terrorist attack on the mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz province.

Khatibzadeh, on behalf of his government, condemned all terrorist acts in any form or carried out by any group.