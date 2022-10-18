    • Live
News > Hungary

Temporary Closure of Danubius Hotel Hungaria Over Energy Crisis

  • The hotels of the Danubius Hotels and Spas group in Budapest, Gyor and Bük will continue to accept guests during the winter. Oct. 18, 2022.

    The hotels of the Danubius Hotels and Spas group in Budapest, Gyor and Bük will continue to accept guests during the winter. Oct. 18, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@Sprinter99880

Published 18 October 2022 (1 hours 37 minutes ago)
No bookings will be accepted for the period from November 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023.
 

It has been announced that the 499-room, four-star Danubius Hotel Hungaria City Center in Budapest will close for a four-month period during winter.

The suspension of operations at the country's largest hotel comes at a time when Hungary is struggling with inflation and a skyrocketing electricity bill.  

The Danubius Hotels and Spas group said its hotels in Budapest, Gyor and Bük will continue to accept guests during winter.

"We can offer our guests other accommodation options at our hotels in the capital," said the group's CEO, Balazs Kovacs, who also said that "it is equally important for us to take care of all our colleagues working at Danubius Hotel Hungaria."

The luxurious Kastelyhotel Sasvar Resort is also among several high-end Hungarian hotels that have announced their temporary closure.

The Hungarian Hotel and Restaurant Association said this month that over a quarter of the country's spa hotels could close during the winter.

