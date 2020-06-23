Telesur's Program Wins National Journalism Prize

Jugada Critica (Critical Play), a program held by the Multistate television news channel Telesur, was awarded the Venezuelan National Journalism Award Foundation (FPNP) on Tuesday.

The Global South multimedia platform was worthy of the award due to "the correct use of journalistic techniques in analysis programs with an informative focus such as Jugada Crítica(Critical Play), where different themes have been exposed and questioned from a geopolitical and geostrategic point of view."

The Journalism National Award was given to Lucia Cordova, to highlight her outstanding handling of the informative language in that program, and also to recognize the quality of different journalistic coverages that she has carried out.

Veredicto de los Premios Nacionales de Periodismo 2020, edición 78, evaluados on line por el jurado de la Fundación Premio Nacional de Periodismo (FPNP). pic.twitter.com/KZnI9210CP — Marialcira Matute (@MarialciraMatuT) June 21, 2020

"National Journalism Awards 2020's Verdict, evaluated online by the jury of the National Journalism Prize Foundation (FPNP)."

FPNP also awarded another two Television National Awards to Carlos Arellan Solorzano from Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) "for the professionalism and balance shown in conducting the informative program "El Mundo en Contexto," and to journalist Marilyn Mariño from ANTV for moderating the informative space" Crónicas de la Guerra Asimétrica".

This is not the first time the Multistate television news network has been awarded a national journalism prize. In 2019 teleSUR won the Mexican national award. On that occasion, the network's press coverage during the Central American migrant caravan in 2018 was recognized. That same year, in Venezuela, Telesur received a mention.