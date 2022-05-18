Both communications platforms maintain a strategic alliance based on the principle of becoming an informative alternative for the world and disseminating truthful information on the events of the peoples and progressive processes.

The new Televisión del Sur (Telesur) and the Latin American news agency Prensa Latina ratified today their willingness to strengthen the existing cooperation links between both media outlets.

In a meeting held at the headquarters of the multinational channel in Caracas, the president of Telesur, Patricia Villegas, and the head of Prensa Latina (PL), Luis Enrique González, reiterated the commitment to maintain and deepen the exchange relations, in terms of truthful and objective information on the events of the peoples.

During the meeting, González emphasized the importance of increasing the quality and scope of news content, despite the complicated international context associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the coercive measures of the United States against Cuba and Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Patricia Villegas highlighted the condition of Telesur and Prensa Latina as media of strategic scope in the face of the hegemony of the large communication transnationals.

Anyone who wants to be informed about what is happening in Ukraine must also consult RT, Sputnik, CGTN, Asia Times, Telesur, Prensa Latina and “alternative media” like Greyzone, the Intercept, Consortium News and Counterpunch.https://t.co/rN7ygAD7Qf via @AlfreddeZayas — GlobalSpectator (@globalspectator) March 25, 2022

Both communications platforms maintain a strategic alliance based on the principle of becoming an informative alternative for the world and disseminating truthful information on the events of the peoples and progressive processes.

Prensa Latina emerged on June 16, 1959, in Havana in the heat of the so-called Operation Truth, in response to the need to transmit the reality of Cuba in the face of the media campaign to delegitimize the nascent Revolution.

It burst in as an independent and proper voice of Our America, according to Cuban historical leader Fidel Castro, who encouraged its creation together with Commander Ernesto Che Guevara, Argentine journalist Ricardo Massetti and other Latin American and Cuban colleagues.

Telesur was created in 2005 as a Latin American multimedia with a social vocation aimed at leading and promoting the processes of union of the peoples of the South.