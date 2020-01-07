Tehran: Flight Carrying 180 Passengers Crashes After Takeoff

The plane was leaving from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in the capital of Iran, Tehran.
A Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport with 180 passengers and crew aboard, the semi-official Fars news agency tweeted on Wednesday.
Flight Radar's website reports that communication with the plane was lost almost immediately after takeoff
We are following reports that a Ukrainian 737-800 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. #PS752 departed Tehran at 02:42UTC. Last ADS-B data received at 02:44UTC. https://t.co/qXWHUPGDTu pic.twitter.com/vuAi6TOqTp— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) 8 janvier 2020