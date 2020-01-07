    • Live
Tehran: Flight Carrying 180 Passengers Crashes After Takeoff
Published 7 January 2020 (3 hours 36 minutes ago)
The plane was leaving from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in the capital of Iran, Tehran.

A Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport with 180 passengers and crew aboard, the semi-official Fars news agency tweeted on Wednesday. 

Flight Radar's website reports that communication with the plane was lost almost immediately after takeoff

Tasnim-Reuters
by teleSUR/MS
