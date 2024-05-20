Teachers Guild Calls for Strike Next May 23

The strike will be the third during Milei’s term and will seek wage recomposition and increased funding for universities and public schools.

On Monday, the Teachers' Union of Argentina, called a national strike for next Thursday, May 23, in response to the immobility of negotiations for labor improvements with the Milei government.

The Confederation of Education Workers of the Argentine Republic (CTERA), organizing faction of the force measure, assured that the strike will be for "the lack of answers to the wage demands, labor and educational financing".

The teachers' union also reported, "The government’s inaction caused the loss of the purchasing power of our salaries and the educational deficit in all areas".

��El próximo jueves 23, la Confederación de Trabajadores de la Educación de la República Argentina (#CTERA) ha convocado un paro nacional docente en todo el país, y los gremios docentes de #Salta han confirmado su adhesión.



#saltacapital #docentes #paronacional #vocescriticas pic.twitter.com/H9vnbR7lNt — Voces Críticas (@Voces_criticas) May 20, 2024 The text reads, Next Thursday the 23rd, the Confederation of Education Workers of the Argentine Republic ( #CTERA ) has called a national teaching strike throughout the country, and the teaching unions of #Salta have confirmed their support.

According to some students today, they receive salaries of just 250,000 pesos, insufficient to cover their basic needs.

In the words of the director of the Argentine Teachers Union (UDA), there are teachers whose salaries do not cover their essential needs: "Many of them are heads of families and that is very serious," he said.

Another important point of the strike will be to protest the cessation of dismissals and reinstatement of dismissed workers in educational areas.