Tanzania & Uganda to Join for Industrialization Drive

Biteko said the two countries have resolved to drive the industrialization agenda forward by making significant investments in infrastructure, including roads, railways and electricity, to support its smooth implementation.

On Sunday. a Tanzanian official said that Tanzania is ready to bolster efforts to enhance cooperation with Uganda in implementing the two countries' industrialization drive.

The governments of Tanzania and Uganda agreed to collaborate on implementing the two countries' industrialization drive on Friday evening when they closed the 2nd Tanzania-Uganda business forum, said Doto Biteko, Tanzania's deputy prime minister and minister of energy.

The forum was held in the port city of Dar es Salaam to explore avenues for collaboration and partnership between the two countries.

He said both countries are focusing on developing processing industries that will help add value to agricultural and mineral products, adding that Tanzania and Uganda had signed an agreement in the energy sector.

Biteko added that the forum also resolved to boost trade volume between the two countries.

According to statistics from the Tanzania Revenue Authority, Tanzania sold products worth 310.67 U.S. dollars to Uganda by 2023, and 46,000 tourists from Uganda visited Tanzania's tourist attractions.