Talks on Minsk Accord Between Russia and US Continue

Russia and United States heads of state agreed to continue talks on Ukraine's conflict. The U.S. president's position of giving Donbass a specific status to end the conflict would be one of the matters on the table.

The agreement by Russia and the U.S. to continue talks is based on Joe Biden's position on the need to grant Donbass a special status for the end of Ukraine's conflict.

"The sides agreed to continue interaction in implementing the Minsk agreements, taking into account the position stated by U.S. President [Joe] Biden at the Geneva summit about the need to grant Donbass a special status to end the conflict," said a participant source of the negotiations.

On Wednesday, negotiations were held in an over-two-hour meeting in Moscow, between Dmitry Kozak, Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head and Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Earlier, Donfried and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov held negotiations that lasted at least forty minutes.

Deputy FM #Ryabkov: Freedom to join alliances cannot be absolute. It must not be done at the expense of the security of other states. This is the underlying principle.



�� Read the full #interview to @izvestia_ru: https://t.co/kipke5TuTz pic.twitter.com/KdN5cJuftv — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 15, 2021

Last December 11, the U.S. Department of State had declared that Donfried would visit Moscow and Kiev before her trip to Brussels.

The U.S. Department of State highlighted that Donfried would hold meetings during her working trip "to discuss Russia's military buildup and to reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity."