Talk of Black Sea Blockade Is Hyperbole -Romanian President

"Constanta is not blocked, and we will make sure that it is not blocked," the Romanian President said, noting that Ukrainian grain is exported via Constanta port.

On Tuesday, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis told reporters in the city of Buzau that Ukrainian grain is exported through the Romanian port of Constanta. Meanwhile, media reports indicate that the export potential of Ukrainian grain from this port is limited.

"Grain is delivered to the port of Constanta and from there by water. For the time being, it seems to me it is exaggeration to say that the Black Sea is blocked. Constanta is not blocked, and we will make sure that it is not blocked," the Romanian president said.

According to a statement by Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu at a meeting of the UN Security Council on famine and armed conflict in late May, over 240 000 tons of grain from Ukraine have been exported via the Constanta port by the end of April.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that in case Ukraine clears its waterways of mines, Russia would ensure smooth export of grain from Ukrainian ports. Putin noted that Ukraine could use routes to Hungary, Romania, and Poland in the same vein.

���� Turks refuted the lies of Kyiv and accused Ukraine of mining their own ports, which is why ships with grain are blocked

"Ukrainian mines prevent the withdrawal of ships with grain from Ukranian ports. " said Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu. pic.twitter.com/PWFsZsBnCc — Theo (@Theo72464471) June 7, 2022



Along these lines, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle said that "if the port of Constanta takes over part of the cargo turnover of the port in Odessa, then massive investments in infrastructure will be required."

On the other hand, Radio Free Europe said that there could be almost 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain exported by the end of July, as optimistic forecasts indicate.