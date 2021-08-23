Taliban Will Say “No” to the Extension of Troops Withdrawal

A Taliban spokesperson also remarked that any extension attempt "will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction."

On Monday, the Taliban said that it would say "no" to any request from the U.S. to extend the August 31 deadline to withdraw its troops from the country.

In a statement, the organization pointed out that "it's a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August, they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it, that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that."

#AfghanistanCrisis The Taliban managed to re-establish their control over two departments out of the three that had been lost to anti-Taliban forces in Baghlan district. pic.twitter.com/UHI2LMt08M — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 23, 2021

The comments were made after the situation in Kabul airport is worsening with several U.S. citizens still to be evacuated and thousands more asking for refuge and asylum. However, according to authorities, some 37,000 people have been rescued thus far.