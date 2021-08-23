Taliban Will Say “No” to the Extension of Troops Withdrawal

In a statement, the organization pointed out that "it's a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August, they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it, that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that."
A Taliban spokesperson also remarked that any extension attempt "will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction."
The comments were made after the situation in Kabul airport is worsening with several U.S. citizens still to be evacuated and thousands more asking for refuge and asylum. However, according to authorities, some 37,000 people have been rescued thus far.
