Taliban: Review of Frozen Funds and Humanitarian Situation

On Wednesday, the Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Ministry disclosed the meeting held on Sunday in Norway between a Taliban delegation and U.S. Treasury officials about the frozen Afghan assets.

The foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, announced the meeting held in Norway with U.S. Treasury officials on Saturday, aimed to discuss the frozen Afghan funds, sanctions, and humanitarian assistance were matters on the table during the session.

A delegation led by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Norway on Saturday for a three-day visit, aimed to review the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as well as "political, educational and economic issues."

"Serious and effective talks were also held with senior U.S. Treasury officials on frozen assets, economic sanctions, humanitarian aid, and expediting economic activities to ease restrictions on banking transactions and the free flow of money," announced the ministry in a statement.

The discussion about economic and humanitarian assistance, security issues, and human rights in Afghanistan were matters on the table during the session with other countries. The United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and charity organizations' representatives rewarded Kabul's efforts for fighting against corruption, promoting progress in security, education, and other areas.

"As a result of this meeting, the Afghan Government was able to present its policies, achievements, and plans for the future in direct response to the concerns of the world and resolve many misunderstandings," the ministry decreed.

The South Asian country is facing an alarming situation in the wake of the takeover by the Taliban. Several countries and organizations have refused to cooperate with the radical movement about the Afghan foreign assets, which are still frozen.