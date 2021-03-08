Syrian President Al-Assad and Wife Positive for COVID-19

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

A statement published Monday by the Syrian Presidency indicated that the Syrian president and his wife have tested positive for the COVID-19 Sars Cov-2 virus.

"After feeling mild symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 infection, President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad performed a PCR, and the result showed that they were infected with the virus," the statement published on Facebook indicated.

The text adds that both are in good health and stable condition and will continue to carry out their work during their home quarantine period that will last two to three weeks.

The note also indicates that the President and his wife conveyed their wishes for the welfare of all Syrians and the people of the world in the face of this virus, asking all their fellow citizens to continue to respect the precautions and preventive measures.

According to the latest official figures, Syria has registered, to date, 15 981 positive cases and 1063 deaths due to the pandemic.