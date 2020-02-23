Syrian Forces Defend Damascus From Alleged New Israeli Attack

According to Syria's state news agency, Syrian forces are repelling "a batch of hostile missiles coming from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.”

Syria’s air defense is responding to "hostile targets" over the Damascus area, state news agency SANA reported Sunday.

Media reports said explosions were heard in the sky over Damascus, while videos allegedly confirm the attacks. SANA's correspondent confirmed that the missiles "failed to reach any of the airports" in the city.

This comes as the General Command of the Army warned on Saturday that any violation of its airspace will be regarded as a "hostile target" and dealt it.

More missiles ripping through the clouds in a crazy Syrian night.�� pic.twitter.com/NLVZq75Ilw — Majd Fahd ���� (@Syria_Protector) February 23, 2020

The most recent attack from Israel to the Syrian capital was on Feb. 13, when air defenses also intercepted a barrage of missile strikes. While on Feb. 6 a civilian aircraft flying from Tehran to Damascus narrowly avoided fire from Syria's air defense systems, which were activated in response to an Israeli missile attack.

Israel, in the past years, has flown hundreds of similar bombing raids on Syria throughout the country’s civil war, claiming to be hitting “legitimate Iranian targets,” the Russian Defense Ministry​ informed last week with regards to the Feb. 13 attack.

In 2019 alone, more than 17 Israeli attacks took place against targets in Syria.