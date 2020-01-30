Syrian Forces Advance Inside Idlib and Aleppo Provinces

For nearly a week, the Syrian military has been advancing in northwestern Syria, seizing several areas from the hardline opposition forces.

The Syrian military began a wide-scale operation inside the Idlib and Aleppo provinces this week amid collapsed peace talks between the government and opposition.

The Syrian forces, backed by Russian air power, have seized a large portion of the Idlib province after capturing the large city of Maarat Al-Numan and several towns and villages nearby.

In addition to Maarat Al-Numan, the Syrian military is also closing in on the nearby city of Saraqib after capturing more territory along the M-5 Highway in northwestern Syria.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring province of Aleppo, the Syrian military has begun a major operation that is targeting several areas around the city, including the western and southwestern outskirts of the provincial capital.

According to Al-Mayadeen TV, the Syrian military capture the Rashideen 5 area on Wednesday after a short operation against the armed insurgents in southwestern Aleppo.

The Syrian forces also captured the town of Khan Touman amid a major push southward along the M-5 Highway.

The Syrian government's operation is still ongoing at this time, with new reports of advances inside the Idlib province and neighboring Aleppo.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday condemning the operation and accusing Russia of breaching the agreement that was established in the port-city of Sochi last year.

Russia, in turn, has said that the operation was conducted in response to several ceasefire breaches that were committed by the armed opposition forces in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces.