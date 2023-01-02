Syrian FM Condemns Israeli Attack on Damascus Intl Airport

Two Syrian soldiers were killed, and two others wounded, in addition to damage to infrastructure, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the Israeli missile attack on Damascus international airport at around 02:00 local time on Monday and called on the United Nations (UN) to hold Israel accountable.

The Ministry, through two letters addressed to the UN Secretary General António Guterres and the Security Council, called for the condemnation of such aggression, the punishment of those responsible and measures to prevent their repetition.

This aggression is part of Israeli crimes and direct attacks against Syria, the Ministry denounced, noting that it joins Israel's "full record of aggression and violations of international law and the UN Charter."

According to the Syrian Ministry, "the Israeli occupation authorities would not have continued with these crimes were it not for the umbrella of impunity provided to them by the U.S. administration and its allies."

It is not surprising that the aggression launched by Israel against Damascus International Airport came a few days after the terrorist attack launched by ISIS on buses transporting workers in the Al-Tayyim oil field in Deir Ezzor.

The Ministry also brought up "an attack by Daesh terrorists on workers in the Al-Taim oil field in Deir Ezzor" just three days ago. Damascus denounced in this regard Israel's support for terrorist groups in the region.

The Israeli attack came from the north-east direction of Lake Tiberias and killed two soldiers, wounded two others, caused material losses and took Damascus International Airport out of service, according to Syrian authorities.

The main airport of the Syrian capital, returned to operation and flights resumed from 09H00 local time, reported the Syrian Ministry of Transport.