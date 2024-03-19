Syrian Defense Forces Report Israeli Missile Attack

The attack caused material damage at various points in Damascus territory.

The Syrian defense forces repelled an Israeli missile attack against the rural zone of the capital, Damascus.

According to the Syrian Defense Ministry reported that the attack was launched from the occupied area of the Golan, about 2: 10 am.

The anti-aircraft batteries in Damascus failed to intercept all the missiles, so the attack caused material damage at various points in Damascus territory.

Israeli forces also launched an attack on the southern part of the country last Sunday in which several officers and soldiers were injured, in addition to the material damage.

Israeli armed forces attacked a number of military positions in Damascus, the Syrian Defense Ministry said, adding that the country's air defense systems shot down several missiles.



The Occupied Syrian Golan (the source of the attacks) is a territory illegally usurped by the Zionists since 1961 and since then they have destroyed farms, villages, displacement of Syrians, all with the aim of creating Israeli settlements in the area.

Despite the international community’s rejection of the occupation of the Golan, Israel was ignoring, as it was ignoring Gaza and Rafah.