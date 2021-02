The Israeli attack was aimed at destroying Damascus (capital), "national forces identified and shot down several Israeli missiles," SANA added.

The Syrian media news outlet SANA reported that its army repelled a missile attack by Israel's military.

According to Syrian information, the Israeli attack aimed to destroy Damascus (capital), "the national forces identified and shot down several Israeli missiles," SANA added.

This attack adds to the recent one perpetrated by the United States last Thursday in northeast Syria, leaving 17 people killed.

The new tenant of the White House, Joe Biden, ordered the attack, who justified the killings by saying that militias backed by Iran use the area.

The U.S. claimed that the bombings destroyed "several facilities" located at a border checkpoint near Iraq and used by Kataib Hezbollah and another pro-Iranian militia.