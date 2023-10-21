Syria Slams Western Statements on Chemical Weapons Convention

This country highlighted its full cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

On Saturday, Syrian Foreign Ministry said that Syria has strongly criticized the European Union, France, and Britain for their recent statements marking the tenth anniversary of Syria's accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

It decried what it described as "inflammatory" remarks aimed at Syria by the Western powers and denounced what it called fallacies and distortions of facts contained in the Western statements.

Oct. 14 marks the tenth anniversary of the formal entry into force of the CWC for Syria. The EU, France, and Britain have accused Syria of failing to comply with its own obligations under the convention.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry accused the European Union, France, and Britain of engaging in hostile campaigns and launching false allegations against Syria over the past years.

The use of chemical phosphorus bombs on a children's hospital is not just an attack on the innocent, but a blatant disregard for international laws, including the Geneva Conventions and the Chemical Weapons Convention#Gazagenocide #ProtectHospitals

https://t.co/CQ32bFy7Ty — RAShahzaddk (@RShahzaddk) October 14, 2023

Emphasizing Syria's commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention, the ministry highlighted the country's full cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

It also asserted that Syria had successfully eliminated all components of its chemical program, as validated by the organization's technical secretariat and the United Nations. However, the ministry charged that Western powers had manipulated the organization and its reports, using it as a tool to serve their own agendas.

The Syrian government has consistently and methodically informed the international community about crimes committed by terrorist groups in Syria, including the use and preparation of chemical weapons.

It criticized the West for turning a blind eye to these documented facts, accusing them of sponsoring resolutions that violate the provisions of the CWC, resulting in division and damage to the organization's credibility.