Syria Ratifies Its Right to the Golan Occupied by Israel

Syria reaffirmed its inalienable right to recover the Syrian Golan occupied by Israel and condemned the impunity offered by major powers such as the United States to Tel Aviv.

The position was expressed by the permanent representative of Syria to the United Nations, Haider Ali Ahmed, in the framework of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, in which they addressed the situation of Palestine and other occupied territories.

Syria also condemned as terrorist countries that provide cover, impunity and support to Israel, which only urges the invader to commit more crimes.

"The Syrian Arab Republic affirms its inalienable right to recover the occupied Syrian Golan and calls upon all countries not to recognize any action taken by the occupying Power to enshrine its occupation and to refrain from providing any assistance that would enable it to continue their occupation and their violation of international law, especially its imperative actions," said the representative of Damascus.

"The madness, aggression and crimes of the occupier were not limited to genocide in the Gaza Strip, but spread to the West Bank, Syrian territories and Lebanon," he added.

Ali Ahmed thanked the countries that expressed their concern for international law and participated in the discussions on Article Seven, which aims to end the occupation which entails all kinds of human rights violations.