Syria: Israel Attack Against Scientific Target, No Casualties

Israeli attacks against Syria have been constant over the past few weeks.

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile in western Syria, a military source said on Thursday.

"At 21:25 local time this Thursday, June 4, 2020, Israeli warplanes entered Lebanese airspace and attacked from there one of our military positions in the vicinity of Messiaf," the source said.

The strike was directed to the Scientific Research Facility near this vicinity in western Hama. The Syrian Army also said that "air defense batteries immediately repelled the hostile missiles and shot down several of them."

BREAKING: Israel is bombing #Syria again from #Lebanon’s airspace, this time targeting the men who are on the frontlines protecting the Syrian people from terrorism in Masyaf, Hama.



Yet another reminder that the Israeli air force is the air force of Al-Qaeda and ISIS. — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) June 4, 2020

The facility, dedicated to missile development, was already attacked in the past, and recently was restored. Even when there were no human casualties, Israeli aggression caused material damage. Early this year, Tel Aviv expressed concern about the fact Hezbollah was allegedly trying to establish production facilities to make precision-guided missiles.

Over the past few weeks, Israel has been targeting and attacking several points of the Syrian geography, something that has enhanced the unrest along the Lebanon-Israel border, but also have increased tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group present in Syria.

During a meeting with the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council on June 3, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned that so far this year "the total violations reached 374 on land, 386 at sea over the last five months alone, and 250 in the air over the last four months.” Tel Aviv frequently launches attacks on Syrian territory under the pretext of attacking Hezbollah targets.