Syria Falls Victim to New US Airstrikes

The area targeted was the north-western province of Dayr al-Zawr, some 450 km from the capital, Damascus.

U.S. occupation forces in Syria carried out drone and fighter aircraft attacks on cities, civilians and state buildings.

The attacks also targeted military buildings and left 7 soldiers dead. On the other hand, 19 soldiers were injured.

In terms of civilian casualties, one person was killed and 13 injured, and several families lost their property and their homes were severely affected.

As the US backed Zionist regime carries out the #GazaHolocaust, it also carries out regular airstrikes against Syria and deep inside Lebanon.

The genocidal regime has no place in West Asia.



The province of Deir Ezzior has been the target of several aggressions the most recent was the bombardment on the area, carried out by American fighter-bombers. This aggression caused 37 human losses.

The attacks are orchestrated from the fifteen illegal bases maintained by the U.S. army in Syrian territory.

The Syrian government rejects US aggression and declares violations of international law, human rights and the United Nations.