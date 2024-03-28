Syria Exports Medicines to 16 Countries Despite Challenges

According to Al-Quseir, any generic drug project requires producing large quantities to be economically viable, otherwise the cost will be high and importing them will be more feasible.

On Thursday, the head of the Scientific Council of the Pharmaceutical Industry in Syria, Nabil Al-Qaseer, revealed that the country exports medicines to 16 countries, including Iraq, Algeria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, among other nations.

We have 87 plants with 850 production lines and about 30 percent of the drugs are exported while the rest of the drugs are destined to meet the needs of the local market, Al-Qaseer told the press.

He spoke of major challenges facing the domestic pharmaceutical industry regarding the production of generic drugs and clarified that international companies do not easily supply the formulas and sometimes refuse to cooperate due to sanctions.

Our companies do not have enough expertise to manufacture high-tech drugs, in addition to the high cost demanded by international entities to cooperate with Syrian plants, the official said.

In this regard, he specified that the country has a facility for anti-cancer drugs and another in Aleppo to manufacture insulin, the former has a contract with a South Korean company and the latter with an Egyptian pharmaceutical company.

Finally, he said that the country imports generic drugs from East Asian countries, such as China and India, which manufacture large quantities, leading to cost-effective economic viability.