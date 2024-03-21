Syria Denounces Western Powers to the UN

Syria advocated the lifting of coercive measures, collective punishments and blockades imposed by the United States and the European Union.

The Syrian Government denounced the permanent members of the Security Council for committing acts of aggression, occupation and economic blockade to destabilize the country.

The Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations, the Ambassador, Qusai Al-Dahhak, affirmed, "The statements of the Western permanent members in the Security Council seek to cover up their practices of aggression, occupation and economic blockade with the aim of destabilizing Syria and weakening its regional role in the service of the Israeli occupier".

He added that the neutral stance of these countries in the face of international situations such as the genocide in Gaza only demonstrates the hypocrisy and falsehood of their statements, also demonstrating their support for the Israeli occupier.

In addition, he affirmed that the lukewarmness and impunity in pointing to Tel Aviv motivates them to carry out more crimes in Palestine and continue to carry out attacks against Syria.

السفير الضحاك: ادعاءات الغرب حول الحرص على سورية وشعبها تتطلب عدوله عن سياسات التضليل ودعم جهود الدولة السوريةhttps://t.co/WYJ0Wu2GNC#نيويورك #سورية pic.twitter.com/tqdwQZIxQA — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) March 21, 2024 The text reads, Ambassador Al-Dahhak: The West’s claims about concern for Syria and its people require it to abandon its misleading policies and support the efforts of the Syrian state.

The Syrian representative concluded by stressing that Syria’s commitment to sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity requires Western countries to end their hostile policies that have brought nothing but terrorism and destruction to Syria and the region.