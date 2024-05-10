Syria Applauds Decision to Include Palestine as an UN State

Al-Dahhak also emphasized that the Israeli occupier continues with its genocide and war crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip that killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

On Friday, the permanent representative of the Arabic Republic of Syria, Qusai Al-Dahhak, said that Palestine’s membership in the UN represents an ode to human rights and international law.

Al-Dahhak also emphasized that the Israeli occupier continues with its genocide and war crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip that killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children.

"Syria condemns in the strongest terms the continued and brutal Israeli aggression against the brotherly Palestinian people and the repeated attacks that accompany it against Syrian territories, including the occupied Syrian Golan," the Syrian delegate added.

He added that Syria confirms that obstruction by the US and several of its allies the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on Palestinian soil will only contribute to prolonging the state of instability created by the Israeli occupation of the territories of several Arab countries in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon.

To conclude Qusai Al-Dahhak stated that, "Syria reiterates its support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to liberate their occupied lands and stresses the need to immediately stop Israeli aggression, provide urgent humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and prevent forced displacement".

Moreover, the inclusion of the Palestinian state as a permanent member of the UN is a recognition of the established, inalienable and legitimate right of the Palestinian people.