Swiss Airline Edelweiss Resumes Zurich-Varadero Flights in July

According to a note published on its official website, Swiss airline Edelweiss announced it would resume direct flights to Havana and Varadero from Zurich in July.

From that month until October 2021, the airline will have between four and nine direct flights to the Cuban capital, which may increase their frequency for the last quarter of the year, with another nine planned for November, December, and early 2022.

To Varadero, in the western province of Matanzas, the airline announced scheduled departures for December and the first three months of next year.

Edelweiss is an airline that uses Airbus to fly to Cuba and appears among the top options for economical flights to the largest island in the Caribbean.

Even during these unpredictable times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline offers options to ensure that travelers can plan a worry-free vacation, according to the network website, which also advertises travel to Cuba.

The Swiss airline also announced this month the restart of operations of its Zurich-Puerto Plata route as of July 2, with a weekly flight every Friday to the popular resort destination in the Dominican Republic.

In this way, it is once again expanding its itineraries to the Caribbean, marking a considerable impact of European tourism in these select destinations.