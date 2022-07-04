Sweden and Finland’s NATO Accession To Be Signed on Tuesday

On Monday, NATO celebrated a session discussing the accession of Finland and Sweden to the bloc.

Brussels hosted Monday the meeting between NATO, Finland, and Sweeden representatives aimed to discuss the accession of both countries to the North Atlantic bloc. The debate was completed in one round, which contemplates signing the accession protocols agenda for Tuesday, July 5.

"Finland and Sweden completed accession talks at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Monday (July 4, 2022), as agreed last week by NATO leaders at their Summit in Madrid [on June 28-30]. Both countries formally confirmed their willingness and ability to meet the political, legal, and military obligations and commitments of NATO membership," a document released by NATO said.

"Following the completion of the talks, Allies are due to sign the Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden at NATO Headquarters on Tuesday (July 5, 2022)," it added. "The Accession Protocols will then go to all NATO countries for ratification, according to their national procedures," explained the statement.

Last May 18, Helsinki and Stockholm presented the entry application to join NATO. It was expected that both countries would receive an invitation to access the bloc at Madrid's summit, but a veto was applied to the process by Türkiye. By June 28, Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg were holding a meeting to assess the countries' entry to the North Atlantic Organization.

�� #Finland and #Sweden today completed negotiations on joining #NATO in one round. Tomorrow (July 5) an official document on countries' accession to the Alliance will be signed. pic.twitter.com/zU9zTH2wG6 — Johan Roux (@johan_roux1) July 4, 2022

After the meeting held in Madrid, the Türkish leader lifted the ban on Sweeden and Finland's membership in the bloc.