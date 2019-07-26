Sweden Rebuffs Trump Over A$AP Rocky Charges

Trump has blasted Sweden on his Twitter account over their refusal to release U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky from a Stockholm jail.

Sweden hsa dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's angry outburst on Twitter, saying that they will allow their country's judicial system to handle the case of American rapper A$AP Rocky.

The Scandanavian country responded to Trump's angry tweet on Thursday, which claimed that the U.S. "does so much for Sweden", but the latter does not reciprocate the kindness.

Trump added: "We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky."

Trump, who last week urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to free A$AP Rocky, fired off tweets on Thursday saying he was "very disappointed" in Lofven and demanding: "Treat Americans fairly!"

Best known for his song "Praise the Lord," the 30-year-old performer, producer and model, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained about three weeks ago following a street altercation with two men in Stockholm on June 30. A$AP Rocky, who was charged on Thursday, will go on trial next week.

Former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt has responded to the U.S. presidents tweets on social media.

Mayers has said he is innocent and that the men provoked him and his two companions, who have also been charged with assault. If convicted, they could face up to two years in jail.

A spokesman for the Swedish government said on Friday the government would not get involved in the case.

Mayers, also known by the pseudonym Lord Flacko, was in Stockholm to perform at the Smash hip-hop festival.