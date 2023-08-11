Suspects in Villavicencio’s Murder Sentenced to Prison Terms

"...the alleged murderers of the presidential candidate were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning..."

An Ecuadorian judge ordered this Thursday the remand in custody of the six men arrested for the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

The magistrate opted for the imprisonment of the six men of Colombian nationality based on the evidence presented by the Prosecutor's Office during the arraignment hearing at the Flagrancy Unit of Pichincha.

A little more than 24 hours after the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, the Attorney General's Office of Ecuador announced that the charges against the six detainees accused of assassinating the presidential candidate had been filed.

According to the Ecuadorian Police, the alleged murderers of the presidential candidate were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning in the sector of Conocoto and in the south of Quito, after several raids.

#AHORA | #Pichincha: se instala la audiencia de calificación de flagrancia y formulación de cargos contra 6 personas, sospechosas del asesinato del candidato presidencial Fernando Villavicencio. #FiscalíaEc presentará elementos de convicción durante la diligencia. pic.twitter.com/ZJI5r7yFJS — Fiscalía Ecuador (@FiscaliaEcuador) August 11, 2023

#Pichincha : the hearing for qualification of flagrante delicto and formulation of charges against 6 people, suspected of the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, is installed. #FiscalíaEc will present elements of conviction during the proceeding

Due to the fact that the detainees are of Colombian nationality. Authorities will request collaboration from the neighboring country.

The murder of Fernando de Villavicencio occurred on Wednesday afternoon when he was shot at the end of a campaign event for the elections of next August 20.

Following the murder of the presidential candidate, President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency for 60 days and ordered the deployment of military forces throughout the country.