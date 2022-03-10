Surge in Energy Prices Is Not Russia’s Fault -Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that energy prices are rising, but Russia is not responsible for this.

The head of state disclosed Thursday at a meeting with members of the government that Western countries are blaming Russia for the current rise of energy prices the world is facing amid the situation in Ukraine.

According to the Russian leader, such a surge in prices is just a consequence of the actions from the West. He drew attention to the fact that the U.S. suspended the import of Russian oil to the American market, which has led to very high prices and unprecedented inflation, the president argued.

In this regard, he added that this issue is evident to market experts, noting that the supply of Russian oil to the American market does not go beyond 3%. The accusations from the West blaming Russia for the current global economic outlook are just an attempt to hold others responsible for the outcome of their own actions, stated the Russian president.

Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia is not to blame for the current scenario, expressing that even the ban on Russian oil imports has absolutely nothing to do with it. He stressed that the U.S. government uses these decisions to mislead public opinion.

Russia’s Lavrov: “Never again will we rely on the West. We have our economic issues under control,” as Putin warns the West not to blame Russia for surging energy prices in Europe & America. He also vowed to pull Russia out of the World Wide Web for its own creation in days. pic.twitter.com/ddyejZ2CJs — Joseph C. Okechukwu (@jcokechukwu) March 10, 2022

Otherwise, the leader pointed out that the U.S. is addressing efforts in the interest of negotiating with countries on which Washington once imposed illegitimate restrictions, such as Iran and Venezuela.

In this connection, he expressed his conviction that Russia-U.S. relations will also reach a point of negotiation, highlighting that discussions within the diplomacy framework are necessary at this stage.