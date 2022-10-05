Support Group for Lebanon Urges Election of Lebanese President

The presidential vacancy raises concerns in a country that is going through a severe financial crisis.

The International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) on Wednesday urged the election of a new head of state for Lebanon as President Michel Aoun's tenure is set to expire on October 31.

"ISG emphasizes the importance of electing, within the timeframe set by the constitution, a new president who could unite the Lebanese people and work with all regional and international actors to overcome the economic and humanitarian crisis for the greater public good, most immediately by paving the way for comprehensive reforms and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," the ISG said.

This international support group also called for the formation of a new government to implement the country's direly needed reforms.

"Now is the time for Lebanese politicians to swiftly reach a broad-based national consensus to avoid a multilayered executive vacuum," it said.

Angry depositors blocked roads, set fire to tyres and threw glass bottles in a protest outside the Lebanon Central Bank in Beirut against capital controls and the wider financial crisis pic.twitter.com/5MtN9Gix0H — The National (@TheNationalNews) October 5, 2022

The ISG also noted with concern "the insufficient progress in the implementation of the commitments made under the April 7 staff-level agreement with the IMF, notably the delay in adopting appropriate legislation on capital controls, bank secrecy, and bank resolution, as well as decisions towards unifying the multiple exchange rate system and restoring the health of the financial sector."

Lebanon had previously witnessed several periods of presidential vacancy due to political differences among the different parties governing the country. The current situation raises concerns in the country about the possibility of the post being left vacant again while the country grapples with a steep financial crisis.

The ISG was created in 2013 by the United Nations and Lebanon to help mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon's stability, sovereignty and state institutions. China, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, and the United States, along with the European Union and the Arab League, have participated in the ISG operation.