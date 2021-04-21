Summit of Ibero-American Countries Begins In Andorra

Discussions will focus on common responses to the economic, social, and epidemiological problems unleashed by the pandemic.

The XXVII Ibero-American Summit kicked off this Wednesday in Andorra with a semi-virtual format in which only the presidents of Spain, Portugal, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and Andorra will participate in person.

"My first words are of support and solidarity for the victims of the pandemic, a terrible pandemic that will mark the history of this century," Andorra's Prime Minister Xavier Espot said.

In his welcoming speech, he also vindicated the fundamental role that multilateral forums play in formulating solutions to global problems such as climate change and stressed that his country has valuable experience in policies related to education and the inclusion of people with disabilities.

Ibero-American Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan thanked Andorra for its efforts to move forward with the Ibero-American Summit despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic. This event was to be held in November 2020 but due to the pandemic, it had to be postponed.

«Innovación para desarrollo sostenible» e «Iberoamérica frente al reto del coronavirus» temas a abordar hoy en XXVII Cumbre Iberoamericana de Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno que se realizará de manera virtual desde el estado de #Andorra, participará nuestro Presidente, @DiazCanelB pic.twitter.com/GaZhERM7Rt — Ministerio de la Industria Alimentaria de Cuba (@minalcuba) April 21, 2021

The meme reads, "Cuba's Food Industry Ministry. 'Innovation for sustainable development' and 'Ibero-America facing the coronavirus challenge' are the topics to be addressed today at the XXVII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, which will be held virtually from the state of Andorra. Our President Diaz-Canel will participate."

The Summit will be attended by the presidents of 16 of the 22 countries, among whom the presidents of Venezuela, Mexico, Brazil, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Paraguay will not be present.

Discussions will focus on common responses to the economic, social, and epidemiological problems unleashed by the pandemic. The countries are also expected to jointly call for universal and equitable access to vaccines.

Besides, access to rapid and flexible international financing for middle-income countries, to which most Latin American countries belong, will also be discussed.