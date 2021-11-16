Suicide Bomb Blasts Leave 6 Dead and 33 Injured In Uganda

"The blasts bear the hallmarks of the Allied Democratic Forces, an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa," Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

On Tuesday, six people including three suicide bombers were killed and 33 others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

The suicide bombers detonated themselves at a checkpoint at the Central Police Station and on the parliamentary avenue. The injured were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital while counter-terrorism response teams managed to pursue a fourth suicide bomb attacker.

"They shot and injured him, and immediately after, recovered an unexploded improvised explosive device, at Nansana-Katooke, at his home, which the bomb squad were going to neutralize. We are now pursuing other members of the terror groups," Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

Today's attacks show that there is still need to pre-empt, penetrate and prevent deadly attacks by domestic extremists in the days to come. For now, the bomb threats are still active.

Two explosions happened near Parliament HQs and the central police station in downtown #Kampala, #Uganda on Tuesday morning. Casulaties still unknown. [Video by @DailyMonitor]



Last month, an IED blast ripped through Digida bar, killing 1 person and wounding 3 others. pic.twitter.com/ZD0c43MqGv — GAROWE ONLINE (@GaroweOnline) November 16, 2021

“They cannot be solved in one go, which calls for the popular intelligence and vigilance of the community," Enanga said, adding that the blasts bear the hallmarks of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa.

"It clearly shows that the ADF linked radicalized groups, still have a desire to carry out lethal attacks, on soft targets, with suicide attackers and improvised explosive devices (IED)… These kinds of threats remain significant because IEDs and suicide bomb jackets can easily be built from common household items found in local markets, retail shops, and supermarkets," Enanga explained.

The latest attacks came about three weeks after two separate blasts, blamed on the ADF, killed two people and injured several others in central Uganda.