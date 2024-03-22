Suicide Attack in Afghanistan Leaves 23 Dead and 60 Injured

The attack took place in front of the Bank of Kabul, where people were waiting to receive their salaries.

On Friday, Afghan authorities confirmed that the death toll from a suicide bombing on a bank in Kandahar city has risen to 23.

The attack took place on Thursday around 8:30 local time in front of the offices of the Bank of Kabul, where people were waiting to receive their salaries.

This private banking entity, which has been the target of several attacks in the past, is usually in charge of distributing the salaries of military personnel in Afghanistan.

Eyewitnesses believed that the number of casualties could be higher than reported as many people, including military personnel, were waiting outside the bank. The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attacker, on foot, targeted clients waiting to withdraw money.

Officials: At least 3 killed and over a dozen wounded.

The Afghan branch of the group has emerged as the main threat to the country's stability, although the Taliban insist on denying that the armed organization represents a security challenge.

"ISKP was formed in 2014 as a collective of defectors from groups including al-Qaeda, Tehrik-e-Taliban and former Taliban fighters from Afghanistan and Pakistan. In January 2015 the central Islamic State announced its official expansion to the Khorasan province," explained Kees Eggink, in a paper published by the International Centre for COunter-Terrorism (ICCT).

"It is estimated that ISKP has between 4,000 and 6,000 members. It is not clear who leads ISKP, as their former leader Sanaullah Ghafari was killed in 2023 by the Taliban," he added.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned a recent deadly terrorist attack, extended condolences to the victims' families, and wished for the speedy recovery of those wounded in the incident.