Sudan's Ruling Military Admits 'Outrageous' Acts on Protesters

This admission comes after protesters decided to end a civil disobedience campaign which shut down the country for three days.

A spokesman for Sudan’s military council admitted that they committed “painful and outrageous” violations when, in their desire to remove pro-democracy protesters performing a sit-in, reportedly killed 112 people. This comes amid negotiations mediated by Ethiopia and an end to a civil disobedience campaign that had paralyzed the country.

Shams El Din Kabbashi, a spokesman for Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council, which took power after the military removed al-Bashir in April after months of civil unrest, said Thursday there had been excesses and deviations from a plan devised after the council ordered military leaders to clear the sit-in in Khartoum on June 3.

"The military council decided to disperse the sit-in and a plan was made ... but we regret that some mistakes happened," General Kabbashi said.

Rights groups and several countries have called for an independent investigation into the massacre, but all have been rejected by the council. After conducting their own assessment, several officers connected with the raid were arrested, and the results will be announced Saturday, according to the general.

This comes after the cessation Tuesday of a national campaign of civil disobedience which had lasted for three days, and which had been called for by the Forces for Freedom and Change group, an umbrella group encompassing various opposition protesters, including the Sudanese Doctor’s Committee. The campaign was a response to the raid, and saw life in Sudan draw to a halt with shops, banks, and markets all closed, and the streets devoid of vehicles.

The Middle East Monitor reported on sources who said that ending the campaign was requested by the mediators who arrived in the country from Ethiopia to help create a rapprochement between two groups who the United States Assistant Secretary for Africa Tibor Nagy described as sides who “absolutely do not trust each other in any way."

This reality could be a result of actions the military has taken against citizens in the country since the protests began in December as reported by The Telegraph. In addition to the massacre, murals and street art painted by protesters has been painted over. Citizens now see heavily armed pick-up trucks roaming the streets reportedly “arresting, beating” people who the military arbitrarily decides look like a threat.

In addition, the military shut down the internet to prevent the ability of protesters to organize themselves or events using social media.

It was also reported that people widely believe the raid and subsequent massacre was influenced by foreign governments, namely Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, who fear a democratic transition in Sudan could usher in potentially antagonistic leaders from “political Islam.”