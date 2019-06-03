Sudanese Security Forces Open Fire on Protesters in Khartoum

Sudanese protesters have been holding daily demonstrations against the ongoing military rule in Khartoum since early April as tensions continue to rise between both parties.

The Sudanese security forces have begun to use force to crack down on the long-running sit-in protests outside of the army's headquarters in the capital city of Khartoum, protesters told the BBC.

According to the BBC, the Sudanese security forces opened fire on the protesters, killing at least one person and wounding several others.

"Now an attempt is taking place to disperse the sit-in," said a short statement from the Sudanese Professionals Association, the group which is spearheading nationwide protests.

Local activists reported on Monday that protesters have begun burning barricades and tires in an attempt to fend off the security forces.

The Sudanese military has yet to issue any statement regarding Monday's violence.

Since the resignation of long-time President Omar Al-Bashir, Sudan has been governed by the army-led Transitional Military Council (TMC). However, their rule over the country has further fueled the demonstrations, with protesters taking to the streets to demand they transfer power to the people.

The TMC has maintained that they would maintain control over the country until elections were held, but the demonstrators are demanding the immediate transfer of power.