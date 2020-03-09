Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

"I would like to reassure the Sudanese people that I'm well and fine," said Hamdok on his Twitter account following his assassination attempt on Monday.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday survived a failed assassination attempt in the capital Khartoum, Sudan's official TV reported.

The report did not give any further details about the assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, official SUNA news agency reported that Hamdok "is well and at a safe place," after his motorcade came under the bombing attempt.

The incident took place at the entry of Kober bridge (Sudanese army bridge) at the time when Hamdok usually heads to his office," it added.

Eyewitnesses, in the meantime, said a number of vehicles were damaged due to the explosion.

It is not yet clear whether there were victims or injured people in the explosion.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the assassination attempt against him on Monday will not stop the nation's procession of change.

"I would like to reassure the Sudanese people that I'm well and fine," said Hamdok on his Twitter account following his assassination attempt on Monday.

"What happened will not stop the procession of change and will only add to the huge wave of the revolution," noted Hamdok.

He stressed that "this revolution is protected by its peacefulness and its dowry was precious blood given for a better tomorrow and sustainable peace."