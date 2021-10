Some ministers remain in detention and may be facing a trial.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has returned home with his wife under tight security, the prime minister's office said on its Facebook account on Tuesday.

Since early Monday, Hamdok and some of his ministers were arrested with civilian members in the Sovereign Council.

Earlier on Tuesday, General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan denied the arrest of Hamdok, saying the prime minister is staying at Al-Burhan's house at the Guest Palace.

Since a coup attempt on Sept. 21 in Sudan, the tensions between the military and civilian partners, who were assuming the transitional government, have continued to escalate.