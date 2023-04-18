Sudanese Gunmen Loot Doctors Without Borders Facility

Currently, some 250 UN programs have been interrupted due to armed violence that threatens the lives of millions of people who lack food, water and other vital services.

On Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) denounced that its facilities in Sudan were raided by armed men who ransacked a warehouse with vital medical supplies.

"MSF's facility in Nyala, in Darfur province, was raided by armed men who stole everything, including vehicles and office supplies. Our warehouse - which contains vital medical supplies - was also raided. We don't know the extent of the damage. because we don't have access to the site," MSF tweeted.

On Monday, this humanitarian organization warned about the serious situation in Darfur since the armed clashes between the Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15.

Since that date, the armed struggle between both factions has prevented health workers from reaching hospitals, which in turn are running out of medical supplies.

Given the emergency that the country is going through, MSF called on humanitarian organizations to continue working in the African country.

However, many NGOs and United Nations agencies have ceased their operations in Sudan for fear of attacks on their staff or the destruction of their facilities.

After 150+ civilians have been killed in #Sudan, people are now living with no water, and no electricity as Khartoum sits between two rival factions fighting violently for power. pic.twitter.com/pZjPYOSe5o — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) April 18, 2023

Warehouses of the World Food Program (WFP) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) "have been in the crossfire and were looted and destroyed in Darfur," said Volker Perthes, the head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan.

He also reported that three WFP workers were killed during the first day of intense clashes. Therefore, this UN agency announced the temporary suspension of its activities in Sudan.

Currently, some 250 UN programs have been interrupted due to armed violence that threatens the lives of millions of people who lack food, water and other vital services.

At the beginning of the year, the United Nations estimated that a third of Sudanese - that is, some 16 million people - were in need of humanitarian aid. At that time, at least 3.7 million people were already in a condition of forced internal displacement.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 270 Sudanese have died and over 2,000 people have been injured since clashes between the Army and RSF began four days ago.